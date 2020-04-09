Two tornadoes confirmed from Wednesday, 4/8/2020 severe event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 3 PM Thursday Update– Two tornadoes have been confirmed from the severe event that occurred in northeast Arkansas Wednesday night according to the National Weather Service out of Memphis, Tennessee.

The first tornado was near Cash, AR in Craighead County. It was rated an EF-0 with winds between 65 and 70 mph.

The second tornado was near the Claypool Reservoir in Poinsett County. It was given an EF-2 rating with winds of around 125 mph.

This brings our 2020 tornado count to 20.

Damage surveys are still be conducted. We will update this story when more information is sent out.