Two teens arrested after Friday night shooting in River Market District parking garage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two teens were arrested over the weekend after shots were fired in the popular River Market District. It happened at the Main Street Library Parking Garage around 10:00 Friday night.

It’s a busy day in the River Market in downtown Little Rock, but over the weekend the sound of cars driving by was replaced by the sound of gunshots.

“I’m around here a lot. I skate around here,” Ahkeem Huntley said.

As someone who spends a lot of time in the area, Huntley said he was surprised to hear a shooting happened there.

“That is very troubling,” Huntley said.

According to a report from Little Rock Police. officers were trying to stop a fight around 10:00 Friday night when they heard gunshots coming from the Main Street Library Parking Garage.In the report, police said they found two teens in the garage who said they were being jumped and tried to run away when the shots were fired at them. They were not hit.

“This is awful that we have to have anything like this,” Little Rock Resident James Lamb said.

Lamb said this makes him a little more cautious coming into downtown.

“Yeah, I mean why wouldn’t it,” Lamb said.

He said it’s sad he has to worry about shootings while grabbing dinner or a drink with his family.

“You hear shots go off and know that you have to run for cover. You shouldn’t be having to do that. You’re trying to have a good time, relax and it’s not the place for that,” Lamb said.

For both Lamb and Huntley, they say they are now keeping a closer eye on their surroundings.

“It makes me more aware definitely,” Huntley said.

LRPD arrested a thirteen-year-old and a fifteen-year-old. The thirteen-year-old was only charged with a misdemeanor. The fifteen-year-old was charged with felony fleeing and minor in possession of a firearm.