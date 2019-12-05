Police say, two sex offenders were arrested on separate incidents in Faulkner County

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Police say that two different sex offenders have been arrested on separate incidents.

The first offender was 32-year-old Eliu Irizarry who was arrested December 5, 2019 for Failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

Police say, Mr. Irizarry was registered as “homeless” with the city of Conway and was residing at a Motel in Greenbrier as well as staying with “friends” in the Greenbrier area.

Arkansas state law requires the offender to report any changes in residence, mailing address, temporary domicile, employment, volunteer, email, social network information, all information pertaining to any vehicle the offender owns or has access to in person to the local law enforcement agency having jurisdiction at the time of the change.

When changing residence/mailing address or temporary domicile, this must be done no later than 5 days before the offender establishes residence or address within the state of Arkansas the offender must also report to the local law enforcement agency having jurisdiction at the new address withing 5 days after relocation to the new address.

Police say, Mr. Irizarry did not inform the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office that he was staying in that area. Mr. Irizarry also obtained new employment and did not register his employment. He is currently at the Faulkner County Detention Center awaiting first appearance.

According to police, the second offender arrested was 73-year-old Mack Dewayne Barnes of Conway who turned himself in to the Faulkner County Detention Center on November 26, 2019.

Police say he had an active warrant for Failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

According to police, Mr. Barnes was due to verify his residency on November 4, 2019 and failed to do so. He has since been released on bond and is scheduled to be back in court on December 9, 2019.

If you know of a sex offender not in compliance or if you have questions regarding a sex offender or sex offender laws, please call Vanda Phillips at 501-450-4917 or e-mail her at vanda.phillips@fcso.ar.gov or you may submit an anonymous tip at www.fcso.ar.gov