Two separate accidents slowing I-430 northbound at the Big Rock Interchange

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police working two separate accidents located on Interstate 430 northbound near the Interstate 630 Big Rock Interchange.

The Pulaski County coroner confirmed Tuesday he was called to an accident on I-430 North near the I-630 intersection.

Northbound traffic for I-430 is seeing a delay heading toward Rodney Parham with the outside and middle lanes being affected coming off I-630.

The second accident is affecting the inside and middle lane of I-430 going onto I-630.

Both directions of 430 are slowing in both directions.

This is a developing story.