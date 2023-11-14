LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – First responders said two school buses were involved in a crash in Little Rock Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said the crash happened at the intersection of 24th St and McAlmont just after 4:15 p.m. The intersection is just north of Mann Magnet Middle School.

According to LRFD officials, there were between 20 and 30 kids on each bus and no injuries were reported.

LRFD officials said there was minor damage to the buses.

KARK 4 News has reached out to the Little Rock School District to confirm if the buses belonged to the district.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.