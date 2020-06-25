Two people injured in Little Rock after house shot up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the early morning of June, 25 two people were injured after getting their house shot at.

The Little Rock Polie Department arrived in the 9000 block of Stillman Drive for a shooting that had just occured.

Officers found multiple victims inside the home.

Renekia White, 42 was found in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the front of her abdomen. Damyiah Ford, 18 was found in the master bedroom of the home suffering from a gunshot wound under her left arm.

There were 4 other people inside of the home during the shooting, but they were not injured.

MEMS responded and took both victims to local hospitals for treatment.

Police found 7.62 shell casings as well as 9MM handgun casings on the outside of the home.

No one in the home has any suspect information at this time.

This case is still being investigated. If you know anything about this you are asked to call the Little Rock Police Department.