Two people injured, at least four homes shot in Little Rock overnight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police responded to several calls of shootings in the overnight hours.

At least four houses were hit by gunfire an one person was shot within less than a three-mile radius.

“I try not to be by windows and things like that,” says Diane Jackson who lives just blocks away from two of the shootings. “It’s not unusual. Something happens all the time in this neighborhood.”

Key, 19, lives on Ringo St. with his grandmother. He says he was walking home when he heard the gunshots. “I thought it was firecrackers.”

He said he was shocked to learn his home had been hit.

A few hours earlier an 18-year-old was shot in the face and arm while he was in a car in the 1300 block of W. Charles Bussey and LRPD’s shot spotter technology picked up several rounds fired in the 2100 block of S. Pine. Two houses there were hit with bullets.

In another part of town, a man was shot in the leg outside of the Spanish Willow Apartments on Geyer Springs Rd.

Jackson says she thinks more lighting and proper maintenance of people’s properties could make a lot of difference along with some surveillance cameras, but right now she says they take cover when they start hearing shots.

“I think it’s sad we have to do that,” says Jackson. “That’s why people move out of the neighborhood and it becomes so bad.”

If you have any information about these shootings contact LRPD.