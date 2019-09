GRAVETTE, Ark. — On Sept. 26 local police responded to a call about shots fired at 1007 Rocky Dell Rd.

When they arrived police say they found two victims inside the house both dead.

Michael Sales and Evelyn McGraw were the two bodies they identified.

A gun was found at the scene and police say this was the weapon used in the killing.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say it is being worked as a murder/suicide case.