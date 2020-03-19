Two men shot in Little Rock, one critically injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has been found critically injured and another man is hurt after police responded to separate calls near Rodney Parham and Interstate 630.

Both men were shot.

The names of the two men have not been released.

Police were called to a disturbance in the 7800 block of West Capitol Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived they found the critically injured man covered in blood.

A short time later, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his arm a couple of blocks away in the 800 block of Rodney Parham.

Police believe the calls are related.

The investigation is continuing.