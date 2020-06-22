Two men injured in two Little Rock shootings Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating two shootings that injured two people.

The first shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of W. 17th Street.

According to a Little Rock police report, officers found a man that had a gunshot wound to the back of his right leg and two in the buttocks.

The victim told police he was walking on 17th Street and was shot by someone he didn’t know somewhere between Woodrow and Allis.

One witness told police he heard two gunshots and went outside, but did not see anything.

Another witness told police she heard the gunshots outside and looked out her window. The woman said she saw a man fall and moan but did not see the shooter.

The second shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Nantucket Circle.

According to a report from Little Rock police, officers received a shots fired call.

Officers found several shell casings and fresh blood at the front of a driveway.

According to the report, the officers followed the blood from the end of the driveway to a nearby home.

Officers found the victim under the carport with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

The victim was not able to say who shot him.

According to the report, officers found a loaded revolver and green Crown Royal bag filled with narcotics were the victim collapsed.

According to the report, the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery and was listed in critical condition but stable.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Little Rock Police.