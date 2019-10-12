Two men charged with battery in connection to Wednesday night shooting after traffic collision

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two men are in custody charged with battery after a shooting Wednesday night that left a woman injured.

The victims was struck multiple times in the arm, her injuries are not life-threatening.

25-year-old Ernesto Olivera is charged with first degree battery and committing a terroristic act, 32-year-old Juan Carlos Perez is charged with first degree battery.





Police say the victim and another woman were in a vehicle that collided with a white SUV occupied by the two men.

According to the police report, the SUV left the scene and the women followed it to the intersection of Impala and Jana Drive to get a license number.

At that point police say shots were fired from the SUV striking the passenger side of the women’s car.

Police and emergency crews responded and the injured woman was treated, the men were located a short time later.

A Beretta handgun allegedly used in the shooting was located. The two men are being held without bond.