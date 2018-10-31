Two Men Arrested in Murder of 64 Year Old Man Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Two suspects have been arrested following the murder of a Little Rock man earlier this year.

Maurice Culberson, 64, was shot and killed in July while sitting in his car on Jefferson St.

Police say Culberson was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his car. He later died at the hospital.

"This nonsense violence over nonsense," says Mark Culberson, the victim's brother. "You didn't take nothing [sic], you didn't get his car, you didn't take his money. You didn't do nothing [sic], you just shot him for no reason. It's got to stop!"

No arrests were made at the time of the murder.

"Sometimes it takes time to make a case and to have an investigator get enough information that they need," says Officer Eric Barnes with the Little Rock Police Department.

Tuesday police arrested Darrin Jackson and Christopher Greene in connection with Culberson's murder.

Jackson was already in custody from a different shooting in August.

"There was a gentleman that suffered a gunshot wound on Princeton and he was developed that night and arrested shortly after on murder second," says Officer Barnes.

Police say they're hoping the arrests will help the family to find closure.

"It really hurts now that they did find somebody," says Culberson. "They did arrest two people but that does bring a life back period."