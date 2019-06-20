Two LR golf courses to be repurposed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Golfers first teed up at War Memorial Golf Course in 1930.

Soon, golfers will be teeing up for the course’s final round.

The City of Little Rock voted to cease golf operations there and at Hindman Golf Course.

The city says these closures come as a solution to cut the budget.

The city is making it clear they don’t want to close the golf courses. They still want to use the green space, you just won’t be able to golf there.

Ideas of repurposing are being tossed around.

Golfers have a lot to say about it.

“It’s really touching right here that maybe this is my last round,” says Mac Stubbs.

Each golfer is taking their time this round, swinging through the memories made at Hindman Park.

“You know, 46 years is a long time to play at a facility and just to see it go away, I just don’t understand it,” Stubbs says.

“What I hate the most about closing our course here is that this is really the centerpiece of our community here,” explains Ed Brucks.

Come June 28, there won’t be anymore golfing at Hindman.

“This course is so iconic because you have to be able to turn left and right, you’ve got trees,” says Jodie Carter. “I mean you have to play golf.”

War Memorial Golf Course will be closing on July 4, which means the city will no longer be maintaining it as a golf facility.

They will be looking to turn the space into something everyone can enjoy.

“They’re going to close it to make a disc course out of it,” Johnny Chiaro says. “If they close this course, we have, like I said 20 to 30 guys, they’re not going to play any Little Rock courses at all I’m sure.”

“I would like to see it stay open,” says Billy Fischer.

“I’m very disappointed that the city is taking the action that they are,” Stubbs says.

“I don’t know where we are going to go,” Brucks says.

