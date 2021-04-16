Two killed overnight when driver goes wrong way on Highway 67/167

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Two people have died after a driver hit another vehicle head-on while going the wrong way near Sherwood overnight.

One of the vehicles struck the other while traveling northbound in the southbound lanes just after midnight Friday morning on Highway 67/167.

The two people who died are 19-year-old Jazon Scott and 20-year-old Tony Jones.

A minor also involved in the accident was injured and taken to a local hospital, their condition currently unknown.

Conditions at the time of the accident were clear and the roads were dry.

The Arkansas State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.