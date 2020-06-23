Two injured in Little Rock shooting Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after a 17 and 18-year-old were shot Saturday morning.

According to a Little Rock Police report, an officer met with the 17 and 18-year-old at St. Vincent Hospital shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

One of the victims told the officer they were walking on Asher around 4:30 Saturday morning and heard gun shots.

The victim said he took off running, then realized he and the teen had been shot.

According to the report, the two victims flagged down a woman driving a white Jeep and the woman dropped them off at the Emergency Room at St. Vincent Hospital.

Both victims told police they did not see who was shooting.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Little Rock Police.