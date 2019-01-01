Two Hurt in Little Rock Shooting Video Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting that hurt two men.

Police believe the victims may have been shot during some type of event at a warehouse on West 2nd Street around 3 Tuesday morning.

Police say the two victims showed up at two hospitals.

Officers say one of the victims was shot several times, and is in critical condition. The other victim was shot in the foot, police say.

At this time, no suspect information is available.