ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Arkansas groups are gathering signatures to get an amendment on the November ballot to legalize recreational marijuana use.

Arkansas True Grass is proposing the Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Amendment of 2022. Volunteer Jesse Raphael said the amendment would allow for homegrown cannabis plants and the expungement of some offenses.

“We’ve proposed a 12 plant grow for every citizen in the state of Arkansas, a fair recreational program and expungement for all non violent offenses,” Raphael said.

Responsible Growth Arkansas is also petitioning their amendment called Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Chairman Eddie Armstrong said it would utilize the medical marijuana facilities already in the state to facilitate recreational sales.

“The adult use cannabis amendment would expand that market to 20 craft grow cultivators and a total of 120 dispensaries overall across our state,” Armstrong said.

Both petitions have to gather more than 89,000 signatures by July to get on the ballot. Both groups say they have gathered about half of that amount so far.