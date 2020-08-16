Two Fort Benning Airborne School instructors help rescue driver pinned in vehicle

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two instructors at the US Army Airborne School at Fort Benning are being praised for their heroic actions that helped save a man’s life.

According to a Facebook post on the US Army Airborne School at Fort Benning page, on August 11th, SFC Joseph Keiser and SSG Derrick Ekstrom were traveling through Twigg County when they saw a vehicle run off the road and crash. The vehicle dropped down a 60 foot embankment and was pinned between two trees.

The two men quickly jumped into action to help the driver. SSG Ekstrom scaled down the embankment to the crash site to get to the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, while SFC Keiser called 911 to alert emergency services of the crash.

When SSG Ekstrom made his way down the embankment, he found the trapped driver, who was conscious and in severe pain.

SSG Ekstrom helped the driver off the vehicle’s floor and back into the driver’s seat in preparation to remove him from the vehicle when EMS officials arrived.

When emergency service arrived, SFC Keiser and SSG Ekstrom both assisted them with breaching and extracting the driver from his vehicle, safely placing him on the EMS backboard and carrying him up the embankment.

According to one of the deputies who responded to the crash, the actions of SFC Keiser and SSG Eckstrom might have saved the driver’s life. He said without the actions undertaken by the men, he would have had to call in more help, delaying the life saving response.