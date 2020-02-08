Closings
Two die in accident in Polk County, two others hurt

MENA, Ark. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a head-on collision in Polk County.

69-year-old Roseanna Markham and 68-year-old Deborah Jean Black died as a result of the wreck.

It happened on Highway 8 near Board Camp Road just after 6:00 p.m. Friday.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State police, a truck crossed into the path of the van driven by Markham.

The driver of the truck and a minor passenger in the van were injured.

The weather was clear and dry at the time.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.

