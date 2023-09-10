GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Two people are dead after a fire at a home in the Piney community in Garland County Sunday morning according to officials with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.

GCSO deputies said that fire crews responded to the blaze shortly after 9:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Gaither Street.

Officials said that one other person has been flown to a hospital.

There are few details available currently regarding the cause of the fire.

Deputies ask that anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the GCSO at 501-622-3660.