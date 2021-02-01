Two central Arkansas sorority chapters host virtual cooking for heart health event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In honor of American Heart Month, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority incorporated is having a “Pink goes red, cooking for heart health” virtual event this Friday.

The event will be presented by the Chi Eta Omega and Theta Mu chapters.

During the zoom meeting, Chef Zay of Zay O’Neills catering will share both a heart-healthy recipe and tips.

The event will start at seven and they ask that people wear red to the event.

There will also be a grocery giveaway drawing.

Click HERE for the zoom information.

