LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two paramedics with MEMS ambulance service were recently recognized for contributing to the EMS profession.

Paramedic and Field Training Officer Garrett Whisenhunt and Paramedic Chris Workman were presented with a Stars of Life award by the American Ambulance Association for their “shining light on the EMS profession.”

Both received their nomination by going above and beyond in their profession, according to a MEMS spokesperson.

MEMS executive director Greg Thompson said the pair are among the best in their profession.

“Garrett and Chris represent the best of EMS,” Thompson said. “We are fortunate that they, day in and day out, have chosen to dedicate their time and talents to improving health outcomes throughout our community.”

Sgt. Whisenhunt completed his Associate of Applied Science in Paramedicine with honors and has served in EMS for over five years.

Workman is a member of the MEMS Honor Guard and the Arkansas Emergency Medical Technician Association.

MEMS serves Pulaski and Grant Counties and the cities of Maumelle, Sherwood, and Cabot, approximately 1,800 square miles.