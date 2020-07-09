Two brothers shot in Dewitt on July 4, leaving one dead and one in the hospital

DEWITT, Ark.—One brother is dead and another fighting for his life following a July 4th shooting in Dewitt.

The Dewitt Police Department says they received a call at 11:16 a.m. referencing that someone was shot at Piggly Wiggly and another shot nearby.

Jonathon Jones (Jon), 22, was taken to the hospital where he later died. His brother Dayton London, 19, was taken to the Dewitt Hospital and later flown to another facility.

We talked to the brother’s family who says this past week has been very difficult.

“Don’t let me die, don’t let me die, don’t let me die. That’s all I hear before I lay down and all I hear when I wake up,” said their aunt Tomeka Reed, as she recalled Jon’s last moments.

Reed says she was working inside the Piggly Wiggly when she heard her nephews were shot outside.

“When you can’t save somebody and you keep telling them to just keep breathing– that took a lot out of me,” said Reed.

Due to an ongoing investigation, the Dewitt Police Department can’t confirm what lead to the altercation at Piggly Wiggly. However, Chief Steven Bobo says four people were arrested in connection to the shooting:

Sean Woodruff was charged with Murder I and Battery I

Tredavious Minter has been charged with Possession of Firearm by Certain Person x2 and Theft of Property

Christen Chambers has been charged with Possession of Firearm by Certain Person

Devon London has been charged with Kidnapping, Battery I, Battery II, Aggravated Assault

Other members of the family say it’s hard not knowing what lead to the death of their loved one.

“All of this shooting and killing, it didn’t have to be. Jon was a good person. He had his ways, but he was a good person,” said Matlin London, the boys’ grandmother.

The family says they hope justice is served and that London, who remains in serious condition at the hospital, will heal and come back to his four-month-old baby.

“I’m very angry– it didn’t have to happen like that. It didn’t ,” said Reed.

Reed says London is making progress in the hospital but has not been told his brother was killed in the shooting.

Chief Bobo says the investigation is not over and expects to file charges on another individual involved in the upcoming days.