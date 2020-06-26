Two brothers, ages 4 and 6, are in ICU after deadly Little Rock crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two young boys are recovering at a hospital in Little Rock after being in a wreck last Tuesday.

Little Rock police say the driver who hit them died at the scene near Mabelvale Pike and Fair Park Blvd.

The boys’ mother says her sons have undergone multiple surgeries and she worries they will not fully recover.

Last Tuesday Domynique Hammonds and her two boys, Darell and DJ, were driving to see their father at work when she says a driver hit them head on.

“My oldest son Darell’s head busted open. When I say terrifying- it’s the worst thing especially when they’re not responding to you. As many times as I called his name he just would not respond to me,” said Domynique Hammonds.

The brothers were taken to Children’s Hospital where they had surgery on their stomachs, backs, and pelvis.

The doctors operating on the two told their family to prepare for the worst.

“They said it’s a it’s a real small chance of them walking again. It’s really tough to have a six-year-old and a four-year-old Who have to have back surgery and you hear them crying saying ‘my back,’” said Hammonds.

Still, Hammonds is hoping that the two will make it through this and remain hopeful.

“I want them to still have motivation that they will be able to have the normal life they had at first- the running the playing, but it just takes time to heal,” Hammonds said.

Little Rock police say they are still investigating to see what caused the driver to hit this family.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with medical bills for the two boys, if you would like to donate, visit HERE.