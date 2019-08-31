Two arrested in burglary, theft case in Cross County

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – A pair of St. Francis County men face a multitude of charges after authorities say they were involved in a series of break-ins at a farm in Cherry Valley.

According to a Facebook post from the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, George Like III of Colt and Chandler Sorrels of Forrest City was arrested this week on suspicion of theft of property over $25,000, first-degree criminal mischief, commercial burglary, two counts of breaking or entering and criminal trespass in the case.

The post noted that Cross County deputies went to Highway 364 West in June after getting a call about a semi-truck and a trailer loaded with corn that was on fire and turned over onto its side in a ditch.

Deputies found out the truck and trailer had been stolen from Carwell Farms in Cherry Valley, the post noted.

“A subsequent inspection of the farm shop revealed that buildings, as well as other tractor-trailers, had been broken into and multiple items were missing,” officials said in the post. “Detectives arrived and processed the scene.”

Like III was being held in the Cross County jail, while Sorrels was being held in the St. Francis County on an unrelated charge, officials said in the post.