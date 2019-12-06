Two Arkansas professors named Research Alliance Scholars

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A big day for the future of research in Arkansas.

Today the governor announced Teresita Bellido, professor and Chair of the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at UAMS, and Justin Zhan, professor of Computer Science and Computer Engineering at the University of Arkansas as this years Arkansas Research Alliance Scholars.

The pair join other outstanding research professors the ARA brings to the state to advance education in a wide range of research fields, and it appears the rest of the country is taking notice.

“Roughly around 300 of the top technology developers from 47 states are coming to Little Rock this is going to give us an enormous opportunity to shine a spotlight on Arkansas.”

Arkansas will host for the first time the states Science and Technology Institutes Annual Conference.