Two Arkansas inmates being treated for coronavirus die

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Correction says two inmates have died while being treated for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

No names were released.

The department said Friday that one inmate was a man in his 80s serving a sexual assault sentence at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern and the other was a man in his 40s serving a sentence for burglary at the East Arkansas Regional Unit at Brickeys.

The department said both men died Friday at separate hospitals. The state health department said Friday there were 37,249 reported cases and 394 deaths due to COVID-19.