Little Rock community reacts to apartment fire that killed five

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities say five people, including three children, are dead after a fire at the Spanish Willow Apartments on Geyer Springs early Sunday.

The Little Rock School District says the kids were students at Western Hills Elementary School.

Monday morning counselors with the district spend several hours talking with students about what happened.

“We just told students it was a terrible accident,” said LeQuieta Grayson, LRSD Counsel Coordinator.

The three kids that passed away were 4, 8, and 9-years-old. LRSD says they were in P3, second grade and fourth grade.

“I stayed there for several hours. To make sure they were doing as well as can be expected,” said Grayson.

LaQuieta Grayson is the Counselor Coordinator for the Little Rock School District, she said a letter was sent out to all parents explaining what grief may look like in young kids and ways to help.

Grayson said extra support will be at the school all week, not only for students but for staff too.

“We mirror for our children how to handle grief- adults do,” said Grayson.

Little Rock Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The cause of death is pending the Medical Examiner’s Report.

Statement made by the Little Rock School District: