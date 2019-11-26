Two accidents cause major back up on I-40 in Conway County

CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — According to our content partner River Valley Now, traffic on Interstate 40 has been shut down in both directions from mile marker 99 to mile marker 101 in Conway County.

There were two motor vehicle collisions that happened a short time apart from one another.

Eastbound lanes were shut down on I-40 at mile marker 101 after the first car collision occurred. The collision is being worked at this time and air ambulances are landing on I-40 to take the people who are injured to get medical treatment.

A second accident that involved multiple cars with injury and fire is also currently being worked at or near the 99 mile marker westbound on I-40.

At 6:40 p.m. Conway County emergency responders requested the response of the Atkins Fire Department and two Pope County EMS units to assist in the incident.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic is stopped at this time.

If you are traveling through this area, you are asked to use Highway 64.

We will update you as soon as we receive information.