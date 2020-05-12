Turn your car into a Hot Wheels Toy and see car show this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Car enthusiast listen-up! The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is back for the third year in a row, and for the first time ever having one of the world’s largest traveling car shows becomes virtual.

Ted Wu is head of global design for Hot Wheels in Los angles.

He says fans young and old have been gearing up for this weekend; when the Hot Wheels Legends Virtual Tour will officially kick-off.

Wu says what makes this event even more special is it allows gearheads everywhere to become part of the Hot Wheels family, by having their beloved set of wheels created into a toy car.

“We take all the winners and we take one winner to be made into an actual Hot Wheels vehicle. So this is all to be immortalized in the world of Hot Wheels 1:64 scale die-cast cars,” says Ted Wu, Hot Wheels Headquarters.

Wu says if you want your car considered, tonight is the deadline to submit pictures.

Here is how it will work to enter:

“From May 8-13, fans can submit photos and videos of their custom builds for the chance to have their design included in the May 16 Legends Tour virtual stop and livestream. Only the first 500 entrants will be considered.

After the submission window closes, the Legends Tour judges will select the top vehicles to be featured during the May 16 virtual stop and judged LIVE. Similar to all Legends Tour stops, the judges will consider creativity, authenticity and garage spirit when selecting finalists and winners.”

Submissions can be sent HERE from Friday, May 8 – Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and the live stream to watch will be available on Hot Wheels’ Facebook Page and Hoonigan’s YouTube Channel : Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ 9 AM PST.

Hot Wheels sells 16.5 cars a second and have made over 7 billion cars since back in 1968.