Watch Arkansas Native Marybeth Byrd’s live performances on The Voice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Semi-Final’s are happening right now on NBC’s The Voice and Arkansas Native Marybeth Byrd just performed for her spot in the finals.

Marybeth Byrd sang ‘Before He Cheats’ by Carrie Underwood.

Byrd also joined with Jake from Team Kelly to sing for their 80s duet. They sang ‘Up Where We Belong’ by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes.

Watch her performances above.

Here is how you can vote for Marybeth!