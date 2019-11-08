Trump re-election campaign files paperwork for Arkansas 2020 ballot

Sarah Sanders and Leslie Rutledge also respond to question about either of them running for governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The President Donald Trump re-election campaign has filed required paperwork for the 2020 Arkansas ballot.

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, got the job done at the Republican Party of Arkansas headquarters in Little Rock Friday morning.

“Arkansas was very important to President Trump’s victory in 2016 and will be part of his winning strategy again in 2020,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign communications director. “Attorney General Rutledge has been a great Team Trump member and is a vital part of our leadership in the state. Sarah Huckabee Sanders needs no introduction in Arkansas or anywhere else in America because of all of her hard work for the President and all of the people of this nation.”

The Arkansas Primary is coming up on March 3, 2020 and Election Day is Nov. 3.

Sanders and Rutledge were also asked if either of them planned to run for governor of Arkansas. Here’s how they responded:

