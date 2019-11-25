Trumann man killed in house fire identified by police

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – Police say a 77-year-old man died last week when fire swept through his home.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Trumann Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Summer Boulevard, located just off West Main Street.

Trumann police say Robert Jacobs died as a result of injuries he sustained in the fire.

Captain Anthony Blackwood with the Trumann Fire Department was among those called to the scene. He says that they had the victim out within five minutes of responding.

Paramedics started doing CPR and the victim was taken to a Jonesboro hospital where he later died. The fire department then spent another two to three hours on the scene investigating.

“We have done our first initial investigation, but it’s still going to be a long time before we get all the answers,” Blackwood said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, according to Chief Revis Kemper with the Trumann Fire Department.

“We’ve sent samples to the State Crime Lab, which is what we do in all house fires,” Kemper said. “It will take a little while to complete the investigation.”

The fire chief said it could take as long as two months or more before they receive the lab’s results.