Truck Operator Dies At Job Site, Family Remembers Him

PRESCOTT, Ark. - A Central Arkansas family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a tragic workplace accident Wednesday. It happened at a job site in Prescott.

Jerry Davenport was a truck operator for East End Towing.

Kurstin Smith still can't wrap her mind around what happened to her great-uncle Jerry Davenport.

"He was a very reliable man. Very dependable man," Kurstin said.

On Wednesday, she found out from her grandmother that her uncle had died.

"I could barely understand her on the phone."

She says their family is small and close-knit. Her Uncle Jerry was a proud father and grandfather.

"He was someone that definitely will be remembered in our family, very easily remembered," she explains.

She says he was a truck driver for years before recently starting to work at East end Towing. The company posted on Facebook that the operator died on a job site.

"He went to Prescott to drop off a load and the load was two forklifts," Kurstin said.

Tim Moody with the Foundation for Responsible Towing says this is a reminder that it's a hazardous career, wither it's at a job site, or along the side of the interstate.

"It was very sad to hear. My prayers go out to his family," said Moody. "We all do the same job. We all do a very dangerous job."

While caring for her newborn, Kurstin is remembering her late uncle who was taken too soon.

"Everyone is going to miss him. We're pretty broken up about it," Kurstin said.

She says his body was taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.