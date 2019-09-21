Truck Convoy® fundraising event rolls through Arkansas to benefit local special olympics athletes and raises over $55,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — September 21st law enforcement and truckers throughout the United States and Canada joined forces to hold the Truck Convoy® for Special Olympics. Arkansas companies are no exception. Arkansas Highway Police, Arkansas Trucking Companies and the Arkansas Trucking Association have grown The Truck Convoy in Arkansas 300% since their first event in 2012. This year’s event joined together 155 trucks from 19 different companies to raise over $55,000 for Special Olympics Arkansas athletes.

“Special Olympics is such a powerful organization and we are proud to work with the trucking industry to bring awareness to the work they do in building communities of acceptance,” said Chief Jay Thompson, Arkansas Highway Police. “Arkansas’ Convoy has grown exponentially over the past five years from 22 trucks to over 130 trucks on the road supporting the inspiring athletes of Special Olympics Arkansas. The massive display of respect from the Trucking companies and Highway Police from all over was awesome.”

Truckers in Arkansas gathered at the host location, FedEx Freight, and traveled a route through the Little Rock Metro Area starting at 10:00am. The route was approximately 25 miles and took about an hour to complete for the 155 trucks during the 2019 event. Immediately following the Truck Convoy was a cook-out and a live auction of memorabilia from the day’s events as well as flags that were signed by the Drivers and the athletes.

Special Thanks to the Sponsors and companies that registered for the Truck Convoy!











Arkansas Highway Police, Fed Ex Freight, Arkansas Trucking Association, Pam Transport, Stallion Transportation, Maverick Transportation, Doggett Freightliner, Mags Trucking Inc., Greenway Equiptment, Walmart, JM Bozeman, Tyson, Stacked Logistics Inc. Calark, Dedicated Logistics LLC, Twin City Transportation, PLD Transport inc., Twin City Transportation, East End Towing, ABF, and M&C Transportation!