Tropical Storm Laura causes storm damage in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As Tropical Storm Laura hit Arkansas Thursday, there were several preliminary storm reports.

There was a reported tornado near Forrest City.

According to content partner Region 8 News in Jonesboro, Refuge Baptist Church in Lake City was damaged by the storms. Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley reported the roof was torn off of the church with a possible gas leak. To read more, click here.

A tree fell on a home at 19th and Summit in Little Rock. It happened around 3:15 p.m. There were no injuries.

There are reports of trees down across Hot Spring County.

In Woodruff County, there is a report of a house carport destroyed with a hole in the wall of the carport.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they received a few reports of trees blown down.

There is a report of poles snapped along Highway 67 near E. Dodson in Clark County. There were also multiple reports of trees and powerlines down across Clark County.

There are several reports of trees down across Cleveland County. There is a report of a tree falling onto a house and causing significant damage.

There are also several reports of trees down across Drew County.

