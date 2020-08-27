LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 12:48 p.m., there are 23,583 customers without power.
According to PowerOutage.US, there are 11 counties reporting power outages.
Union County currently has the most outages with 6,419.
For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Live Updates: Tracking Laura, Tornado Watch and Tropical Storm Warnings issued for Arkansas
- WATCH: Governor Asa Hutchinson provides update on COVID-19
- Tropical Storm Laura brings power outages across Arkansas
- Six Razorbacks Named To 2020 UA Sports Hall Of Honor Class
- Fall gardening