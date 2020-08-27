Tropical Storm Laura brings power outages across Arkansas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 12:48 p.m., there are 23,583 customers without power.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are 11 counties reporting power outages.

Union County currently has the most outages with 6,419.

For more information from PowerOutage.US, click here.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories