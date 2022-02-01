LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State Troopers will increase patrols along two Little Rock interstates amid an uptick in violent crime.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that the Arkansas State Police will increase patrols on Interstate 630 and Interstate 30.

“We provide assistance to LRPD on a routine basis, such as aerial support,” Hutchinson said.

While the state has increased patrols on interstates surrounding the city, troopers have not started routinely patrolling city streets, which is something the city would normally have to request.

“As of 2 p.m. today, the City of Little Rock has not reached out to request any specific law enforcement assistance from the Arkansas State Police,” State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced Monday night that he would ask the Board to declare a State of Emergency after 12 people were shot in three days, including a baby.

Gov. Hutchinson said Tuesday, he has tasked the Department of Public Safety and ASP to develop a plan of options that would assist Little Rock Police and other nearby agencies amid the violent crime.

“We will consider additional assistance if requested,” Gov. Hutchinson said.