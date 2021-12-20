Troopers searching for missing and endangered 11-year-old from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Little Rock 11-year-old who they say was last seen Monday morning.

According to troopers, Sergio Cazares was last seen leaving his home on Torey Pines Drive around 1:30 a.m. wearing black pajama pants, a galaxy pajama shirt and a gray jacket.

Authorities described Sergio as a Hispanic boy standing 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Arkansas State Police is asking anyone with information on the current whereabouts of 11-year-old Sergio Cazares is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.