HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark – Two people were killed in a fiery crash that shut down traffic on Interstate 30 Friday afternoon in Hot Spring County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Arkansas State Police, the driver of an unknown vehicle driving east on I-30 around 4 p.m. crossed over the median and struck a Freightliner tractor-trailer heading west head-on near Mile Marker 100.3 outside Rockport.

Both drivers were killed in the crash, with troopers reporting no other injuries. There has been no information released by authorities on the identities of the drivers.

The ASP trooper responding to the scene said the road conditions at the scene were dry and the weather conditions were clear.

The crash caused major delays Friday evening for westbound traffic on I-30, with the scene not being cleared until nearly 11:30 p.m.