Triple fatal accident on I-40 Monday afternoon

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Three people are dead after a multiple-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lonoke.

According to the Arkansas State Police, a man was driving on I-40 when he crossed the center median going over a metal cable barrier and hitting the driver’s side of a 63-year-old man’s car.

Police say the front part of the first car then hit the front of a third car. After the collision, the third car overturned and spilled its load.

Both the first car and the second car then hit a cable barrier.

The three people who died have been identified as Zakee Wadood, 63 of Hazen, 63-year-old Books Aitchinson of Plumerville, and Diego Misael Olayo Chagoya, 30 of Fayetteville.