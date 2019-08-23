Trio’s Restaurant farmers market fresh menu

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you love shopping at local farmers markets then you would love the farmers market challenge.

Me and McGee started this challenge, aiming to get more people to shop local. All you have to do is pick up a card, visit seven farmers markets between now and October 31st, then drop the card off.

Participants will be entered into a drawing and will enjoy a banquet dinner at Trio’s Restaurant.

Trio’s Restaurant buys a large portion of their produce from Me and McGee market, ensuring their guests enjoy the best and fresh food.

Trio’s is located at 8201 Cantrell Road, Ste 100. To see their menu, click here.

On Friday during KARK 4 News at 4 PM, Haylee Brooks gave us a sneak peek at Trio’s best menu items.

Watch her attached reports and be sure to follow her on social media so you never miss a story.