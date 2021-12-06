Trios orders up vaccine requirement for customers wanting to dine in

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A Little Rock business is now requiring proof of vaccination before customers can be seated.

Trio’s started Monday requiring all of its guests who want to dine inside to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

“It just seemed like a no-brainer for us to do the responsible thing,” said Trio’s co-owner Brent Peterson.

Peterson said each guest must show either physical proof or a photo of their vaccine card to dine inside. He did not specify if that included patio seating.

He says it’s being done in an effort to keep employees and customers safe.

“Finally it got to a point where cases weren’t going down any,” said Peterson.

The restaurant began requiring cards Monday. Within hours of opening, Facebook pages were flooded with comments.

Some praised the business saying, “I respect them for taking a stand.” Others said, “it makes them feel more comfortable to go there.”

People on the opposite side of the argument said they think the requirement is an overreach and a hassle.

“I’m not a real fan of it,” said Jeff Woodall. “I mean you’re not asking if I’ve been vaccinated for chicken pocks or anything else and I don’t really care to pull that out where ever I go,” said Woodall.

Woodall said in the end it is the business’s decision.

“If it’s not a law then I guess it’s ok if a business wants to make that rule,” said Woodall.

Some still believe the business will suffer but Trio’s owners say they are confident their decision will lead to more orders inside their doors.

Peterson did not specify how long the requirement would stay in place but said they would reconsider when and if COVID-19 cases drop.