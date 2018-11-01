Trick-Or-Treater Falls Into Manhole Video

SHERWOOD, Ark. -- Scary moments for a Sherwood family while trick-or treating Tuesday night.

A mother posted on Facebook saying her child fell into a loose manhole in the Miller's Crossing Neighborhood.

The mother didn't want to speak to us on camera. She said her daughter is 100% okay, but the incident did spook her.

She said they were walking on the sidewalk, then moved over a bit to allow traffic to pass and that's when she slipped in.

"Oh wow, I just can't believe that a child would fall into a manhole on Halloween night that's really scary," Jean Randall said.

"This is the first time I've heard about it when you guys stopped and were talking to me about.That really shocks me," James Nolley said.

The mother said the manhole was about two feet deep. Her daughter walked away with no cuts or bruises.

"When you first told me that someone fell in the first thing I though was a tragedy happened but I'm glad she is okay," Nolley said.

Police are aware of the incident. The Sherwood Public Works Department checked the area and made sure the manholes were sealed tight.

"Sherwood is pretty good about taking care of issues and keeping control here," Dorothey Tucker said.

But the thought has some people taking extra precautions.

"I walk and run this area a lot and I never noticed it but I'm going to look now and see if the manholes or gutters are dangerous," Nolley said.

"I'm just so sorry that this happened to this child," Randall said.

Police are not sure what caused the manhole to be loose. They said people should not open them.