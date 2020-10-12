Trial for man convicted in Conway woman’s kidnapping, murder in recess due to Columbus Day holiday

CONWAY, Ark.- The trial for Tacori Mackrell, a Pine Bluff man convicted of killing Elvia Fragstein, 72, is in recess Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday.

Mackrell was convicted Thursday of capital murder and four other charges after testifying that he had choked Fragstein when she refused to turn over her car outside a Conway shopping center.

The jury will return to continue the sentencing phase of the trial on Tuesday.

