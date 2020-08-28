Tree falls on home in North Little Rock

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A tree has fallen on a home in North Little Rock.

It happened at the 900 block of West F Street.

There were no injuries.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories