Tree crushes one side of duplex; other side left untouched

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Trees were no match for Wednesday’s storms.

Some snapping into power lines, others ripped from the roots.

But for a Little Rock duplex, each side tells a different story. One is untouched, the other destroyed.

“I thank God boy, because I was panicking,” Bert Gatlin, the owner of the property said.

Gatlin says the women who live where the tree landed, arrived home after the accident.

“I just gave both of them a big hug!” he said.

“This home has significant damage. This has more than most homes,” Dean Goodson, president of Giraffe Tree Service said while assessing the property.

He’s been making the rounds Wednesday.

“9:30 PM last night people started calling, the phone lit up like a Christmas tree,” he said.

But Gatlin won’t be putting ornaments on his tree that crushed his carport, cut through his roof and shattered windows.



“That’s what you got insurance for!” Gatlin said.

Projects like his are a priority for Goodson, since more problems could be hidden under the branches.

“Be patient because everybody’s swamped and everybody needs it now because of this,” Goodson said.

While the damage was done within minutes, Gatlin is ready to restore it, not matter how long it takes.

“Get it back like it’s supposed to be!”

If you’re in need of tree services, be sure the person is insured, always sign a contract and never pay anything upfront.