Treasurer’s Office making tax payments easier by adding options during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Property taxes are due October 15th, and if it’s been more difficult to pay during the pandemic – there are now new options.

The Treasurer’s office has partnered with Centennial Bank as a spot to process tax payments at any of their four locations in Little Rock.

Cash payments can now also be made at many walk-in bill payment stations in Kroger, Wal-Mart, and Food Giant.

53 of these locations are available.

“We want to make it as simple and easy and as flexible as it can be while we are adapting to this deadly pandemic,” Debra Buckner, Pulaski County Treasurer.

You of course can still pay online, by phone, or by mail.