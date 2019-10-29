Treasurer of State’s Office readies for $1M restoration

Little Rock, Ark. – Employees in Arkansas Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan’s office are preparing to move out of the Treasury suite on the second floor of the Capitol building as workers prepare to begin a restoration project that is expected to take up to six months.

The Treasury applied for a restoration grant with the Arkansas Natural & Cultural Resources Commission in May and was awarded $997,914 to restore the office to its original 1912 look, fix cracked marble, update the 106-year-old vault and replace and re-duct the 38-year-old ventilation system.

“We’re one of the most toured offices in the Capitol, averaging about 22,000 visitors annually. In addition, we host thousands of elementary, junior and high school students throughout the year who tour the office on field trips with their social studies and civics classes,” Milligan said. “So, it’s important that this historic office is preserved so that it can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Additional updates to the Treasury suite include restoring the original paint scheme so that it blends with other rooms in the Capitol that have been restored in recent years; updating the bathroom so that it is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act; and restoring finishes to the original woodwork and brass around the teller stations to their historical appearance.

“The teller stations have been narrowed over the last several decades, which has altered space that we could have been using to house the large crowds that tour the office,” Milligan said. “We’re one of the only state treasuries in the country that allows people to come in and have their picture made with half-a-million dollars. So this restoration will allow for some widening of the common areas, creating adequate space for our visitors to have a more enjoyable experience.”

The Treasury is the only other space in the State Capitol aside from public hallways and the House and Senate chambers that has marble used extensively in its office.

“The intention of this funding is to do what is necessary to preserve the Treasury’s portion of the State Capitol, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” Milligan said.