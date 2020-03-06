Trash to treasure: Maumelle company’s waste helps animals at Little Rock Zoo

MAUMELLE, Ark. – One local man’s idea to reduce his company’s waste is now helping animals at the Little Rock Zoo.

“Keep Arkansas beautiful. We do have to – it’s the Natural State. We have a beautiful state. A lot of outdoors here and if you can keep things out of our streams and creeks and fields it just makes it that much more beautiful here,” says Seth Ferguson, a machine operator at the Kimberly-Clark plant in Maumelle.

The 359,000 square-foot facility is the sole producer of Huggies Baby Wipes in both the United States and Canada.

Ferguson says the company is always looking for ways to keep trash out of the landfill, so while visiting the zoo he saw a sign asking for cardboard boxes.

It was then that he thought about the thick cardboard rolls used for packaging.

With his company on-board, his idea is now helping the Natural State.

“So, we reached out to the zoo, said look, we have this. We can send it to you, keep it out of the landfill and you guys can use it for your animals, and they loved it. We’ve been teaming up with them ever since,” Ferguson explains.

The Little Rock Zoo uses the rolls to help stimulate foraging for the animals.

Ferguson says employees at Kimberly-Clark make deliveries about once a month, dropping off more than 100 rolls each time.

